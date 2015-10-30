Translink says Linfield coat bus refusal reports incorrect

Image copyright Garth McKelvey Image caption Garth McKelvey's brother claimed he had been refused onto a bus because he was wearing a Linfield coat

Translink says CCTV footage shows that a 16-year-old allegedly refused onto a bus for wearing a coat with a Linfield FC logo "did not happen as reported".

Rab McKelvey had claimed his younger brother Garth was told he could not get on the bus at Belfast's Lisburn Road to get to his work at a charity shop.

He said on Twitter the reason given for the refusal was his football jacket.

Translink said it had "no customer policy referring to passenger clothing when travelling on the bus or train".

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Garth McKelvey's brother Rab tweeted that he was refused onto a Metro bus because of his coat

"We have concluded a thorough investigation into this alleged incident which has included a full review of the high quality CCTV to identify the full facts of this matter," said a spokesperson for the public transport company.

"From the evidence, we can concur that this incident did not happen as reported.

"This has been a very serious complaint and as such our investigations have been completed without delay."

She added: "We pride ourselves in providing vital public transport for the entire community."