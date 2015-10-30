Cattle theft figures in Fermanagh and Tyrone 'shocking'

Image copyright AP Image caption So far this year, 611 cattle have been stolen or reported missing in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone

More than 3,200 cattle have been stolen in counties Fermanagh and Tyrone in the last three years.

The figures come from the Department of Agriculture in response to a question from DUP MLA Lord Morrow.

He said the statistics were "shocking", and criticised the recovery rate of 1.7% - or 57 animals - as "appallingly low".

The statistics show that 3,251 cattle have been stolen or reported missing since 2013.

So far this year, 611 cattle have been taken.

In 2013, it was 1,431 while in the following year, 1,209 animals disappeared.

'Illegal slaughterhouses'

Lord Morrow, who now intends to ask for figures for the whole of Northern Ireland, said he expected cattle theft to be a particular problem in the "hotspots" of the border counties.

The DUP assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone believes that beef herds are being targeted.

He said he feared that the animals were being sold into "illegal slaughterhouses" from where they could make their way into the human food chain.

Statistics show that there are 1.6 million cattle in Northern Ireland.

'Threat'

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) said: "The minister (Michelle O'Neill) is aware of the real concerns that the levels of crime are causing amongst the farming community, including the number of livestock thefts from farms.

"She has met with the PSNI chief constable and minister of justice on a number of occasions to discuss rural crime."

The spokesperson said that responsibility for tackling rural crime "lies primarily with the PSNI", but department officials worked closely with police on both sides of the Irish border, "particularly in relation to the detection, tracing and recovery of stolen livestock.

"This multi-agency approach has resulted in the recovery of stolen animals and in arrests and convictions in the north and in ongoing prosecutions the south," the spokesperson said.

Anyone who had information "which might help us combat this threat to rural businesses" should report their suspicions to the authorities, the DARD spokesperson added.