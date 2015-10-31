Belfast firms back Business Improvement District city centre plan

Image caption Firms will pay an extra levy to fund projects aimed at boosting the city centre

Belfast city centre traders have voted in favour of turning the area into a Business Improvement District (BID).

The aim is to raise more than £5m over the next five years for projects that will benefit businesses in the area.

Firms will pay an extra levy on top of business rates to fund the initiatives. Of those who voted, 84% were in favour.

Organisers said it would "allow locally-run city centre businesses a greater say in how Belfast is marketed, maintained and managed".

BID manager Clare Maguire said they had worked to make sure the proposal "demonstrated the things we needed to do to ensure that Belfast city centre remains competitive for the future".

BID task group chairman Chris Suitor said it was "a strong vote of confidence from the businesses who trade here and who clearly see the city's potential for change".

"The investment from local businesses will be used to improve our area, contribute towards a more successful and profitable future, making the city centre a better place for customers and businesses alike," he added.