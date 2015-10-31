Man in court on attempted murder charge after Belfast stabbing

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the attempted murder of a man in Belfast.

Gareth Robert McClurg, 23, of Tower Street in the city, is accused of stabbing a man on High Street on Thursday night.

The 19-year-old was treated for stab wounds and is understood to be in a stable condition in hospital.

Mr McClurg also faces charges of possessing cannabis and diazepam and an assault on police on the same date.

No bail application was made at Belfast Magistrates' Court and the judge remanded Mr McClurg back into custody.

He will appear again on 16 November via videolink.