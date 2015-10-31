Police attacked after Lurgan railway line closure

Image caption Paint and petrol bombs were thrown at police during the attack

Police have been attacked by a crowd of people who threw missiles including paint and petrol bombs in County Armagh.

The attack happened at about 21:30 GMT on Friday after the railway line in Lurgan was closed when police were told a device was on the line.

Army bomb experts examined the device and said it was a hoax.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said a "deliberate attempt" had been made to "lure police into the area where they could be attacked".

Image caption The railway line was closed after two youths told a train controller there was a device on the track

"The whole community here is very annoyed at what happened," Ms Kelly said.

"This is something we thought we had left behind us in the distant past."

Democratic Unionist Party MP David Simpson said lives had been "put at risk".

"There is no place in society for such attacks and it is only through community engagement with police that we can put an end to it," he said.

Catherine Seeley, a Sinn Féin councillor, said the attack was "absolutely cowardly".

"Those officers work hard on the ground for the community and to protect them," she added.