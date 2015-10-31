Masked men steal car in aggravated burglary in Belfast
31 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
Masked men armed with a gun have stolen a black Volkswagen Passat car during a burglary at a house in east Belfast.
Three men entered a house in Parkgate Drive at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday, ordering the occupant into the living room and demanding money.
They ransacked the property and took two mobile phones and a tablet computer.
The occupant was not injured but he was left badly shaken.