Northern Ireland

Masked men steal car in aggravated burglary in Belfast

Masked men armed with a gun have stolen a black Volkswagen Passat car during a burglary at a house in east Belfast.

Three men entered a house in Parkgate Drive at about 01:20 GMT on Saturday, ordering the occupant into the living room and demanding money.

They ransacked the property and took two mobile phones and a tablet computer.

The occupant was not injured but he was left badly shaken.

