Man arrested after stabbing during assault in Armagh
- 31 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been stabbed during an assault by two men in Armagh in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim, 24, was attacked at about 02:15 GMT in Corrigan's Court in the city.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested.