Armagh stabbing: Man arrested after attack
- 31 October 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Armagh in connection with the stabbing of a 24-year-old man in the city.
The incident happened in the Corrigan's Court area on Saturday morning.
Police said the victim was assaulted by two men.
It is understood the 27-year-old man's injuries are not life-threatening.