Northern Ireland

Armagh stabbing: Man arrested after attack

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Armagh in connection with the stabbing of a 24-year-old man in the city.

The incident happened in the Corrigan's Court area on Saturday morning.

Police said the victim was assaulted by two men.

It is understood the 27-year-old man's injuries are not life-threatening.

Related Topics