Halloween celebrations: Thousands take part in Northern Ireland

From the section

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The scene at the fireworks display at Titanic Slipways in Belfast

Thousands of people attended Halloween celebrations in Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

At Titanic Slipways in Belfast a 'monster mash' took place.

The theme was 'carnival rock' and it ended with the largest fireworks display in the city.

Meanwhile, in Londonderry, a large crowd attended the annual street carnival and fireworks display.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The theme of the event in Belfast is 'carnival rock'

Image caption An array of colours were on display

Image caption As well as the fireworks, performers added to the entertainment

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Those in attendance got into the spirit of the occasion