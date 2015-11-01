Halloween celebrations: Thousands take part in Northern Ireland
Thousands of people attended Halloween celebrations in Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.
At Titanic Slipways in Belfast a 'monster mash' took place.
The theme was 'carnival rock' and it ended with the largest fireworks display in the city.
Meanwhile, in Londonderry, a large crowd attended the annual street carnival and fireworks display.