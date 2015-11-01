Northern Ireland

Halloween celebrations: Thousands take part in Northern Ireland

The scene at the fireworks display at Titanic Slipways in Belfast Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The scene at the fireworks display at Titanic Slipways in Belfast

Thousands of people attended Halloween celebrations in Northern Ireland on Saturday evening.

At Titanic Slipways in Belfast a 'monster mash' took place.

The theme was 'carnival rock' and it ended with the largest fireworks display in the city.

Meanwhile, in Londonderry, a large crowd attended the annual street carnival and fireworks display.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The theme of the event in Belfast is 'carnival rock'
Image caption An array of colours were on display
Image caption As well as the fireworks, performers added to the entertainment
Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Those in attendance got into the spirit of the occasion
Image caption Various costumes provided cover for spectators to enjoy the show

