Belfast stabbing: Man 'critically ill' in hospital

From the section

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The stabbing happened on the Cullingtree Road in west Belfast

An 18-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in west Belfast.

The attack happened on the Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday morning.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he underwent surgery.

A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released on bail pending police inquiries.