Northern Ireland

Belfast stabbing: Man 'critically ill' in hospital

The stabbing happened on the Cullingtree Road in west Belfast Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The stabbing happened on the Cullingtree Road in west Belfast

An 18-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in west Belfast.

The attack happened on the Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday morning.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he underwent surgery.

A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released on bail pending police inquiries.

Related Topics