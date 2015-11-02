Belfast stabbing: Man 'critically ill' in hospital
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 18-year-old man remains critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in west Belfast.
The attack happened on the Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday morning.
The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he underwent surgery.
A 26-year-old man arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released on bail pending police inquiries.