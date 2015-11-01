Shots fired at house in Newcastle, County Down
1 November 2015
Two shots have been fired at a house in County Down.
The incident happened in Burren Meadows in Newcastle at about 03:30 GMT.
The house was occupied at the time and damage was caused to a window in the property and a car.
Police said they were trying to establish a motive for the shooting and have appealed for information.