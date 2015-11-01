Dublin attack: Man dies after stabbing at flats complex
A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Dublin.
Police said the attack happened at the Oliver Bond flat complex in Dublin 8 on Sunday morning.
The man was taken to St James's Hospital for treatment but later died.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place later on Sunday.
Elsewhere, a man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at a bonfire in Dublin on Saturday night.
The stabbing happened at a fire in Dromheath Drive, Mulhuddart.
In a separate incident, a man was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was stabbed at Templeview Avenue, Clarehall, in Dublin, on Sunday morning.
Two other men sustained minor injuries.