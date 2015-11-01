Northern Ireland fire crews attend 113 Halloween incidents

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended 113 incidents at Halloween, which it says is a slight increase on last year.

It said the majority of the incidents on Saturday were located in the Southern Command Area (36%).

Most involved rubbish and bonfires. There were a number of calls about tyres that had been set alight.

Twenty-five of the incidents were bonfire-related with NIFRS crews only having to take action seven times.