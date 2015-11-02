Honeymoon drowning: Funeral of John and Lynette Rodgers takes place

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John and Lynette Rodgers were on honeymoon in South Africa when they died

A couple from Northern Ireland who drowned while on honeymoon in South Africa will not be forgotten, a family friend has said at their funeral.

John and Lynette Rodgers, from Holywood, were found on a beach at Plettenberg Bay on 23 October.

Efforts were made to resuscitate them, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Their funeral took place at First Presbyterian Church in Holywood, where the couple got married.

"There are no words to immortalise John and Lynette," family friend Billy Mawhinney said

Mrs Rodgers, 26, was a physiotherapist from Holywood.

Her 28-year-old husband was originally from Ballygowan in County Down, and worked for a printing company in Holywood.

Friend Billy Mawhinney told mourners: "The tragic events in South Africa have extinguished their bright flame too soon but we will never forget our daughter, son, sister, brother or friend.

"We set out to write a tribute but there are no words to immortalise John and Lynette.

The couple's funeral is being held at the church where they married shortly before their deaths

"So share your stories, shed your tears, make their memories everyone's and remember what a beautiful couple they were and always will be over the rainbow."

He added that the couple's families were grateful to those who had worked to bring their bodies back to Northern Ireland.

Reverend Noble McNeely, who led the service, said it was fitting for the couple to be buried together.

"Having just been here over two weeks ago when both of them were up at the front of this church, making their vows, committing themselves to one another and then, to have the two coffins sitting at the front of the church side by side, was a way in which the family were comforted and helped throughout the day," he said.

Earlier, a retired schoolteacher who lives a short distance from the beach at Plettenberg Bay described how he tried to save the couple.

John Hall told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that finding their bodies had left him and others involved in the rescue attempt traumatised.

The couple died less than a week after they celebrated their wedding day

"When we pulled the bodies out of the water, we were all convinced that all had been lost. Both were deceased by the time they were washed up.

"The entire town has been rocked by this tragedy."

Last week, a wreath-laying service was held in South Africa in memory of the couple.