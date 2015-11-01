Northern Ireland

Woodvale Road, north Belfast: Serious sex assault on teenage girl

A serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in north Belfast is being investigated by the police's rape crime unit.

The incident happened in the Woodvale Road/Woodvale Park area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said it is believed the attack happened between 00:30 and 3:30 GMT.

They have appealed for information.

