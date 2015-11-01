Cushendun, County Antrim: Three men rescued from drifting speedboat

Three men have been rescued after their speedboat broke down and drifted off to sea near Cushendun, County Antrim.

Red Bay RNLI lifeboat crew and the Sligo-based Irish coastguard helicopter were involved in the search on Sunday afternoon.

The lifeboat crew found the vessel four miles off Garron Point at Red Bay.

The RNLI said the three men, who were suffering from shock, were taken onboard the lifeboat and brought safely back to shore.