Corrymeela community: Service celebrates 50 years of reconciliation centre

Image caption The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamon Martin, were among those in attendance at the service

A service has been held in St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast to celebrate 50 years of Northern Ireland's oldest reconciliation centre.

Corrymeela was set up in 1965 to bring together people of different backgrounds and beliefs.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Eamon Martin, were among those attending Sunday's service.

Mr Welby said he was honoured to be there.

He praised the contribution that Corrymeela had made to Northern Ireland.

Mr Welby said it was an "extraordinary moment of God's providence" in 1965, that it emerged "as a place which has achieved the capacity to say even in the worst moments that there is hope for people who are deeply divided and deeply enmeshed in conflict to meet each other and to talk and to find their common humanity".

Corrymeela was founded by Ray Davey and students from Queen's University in Belfast to promote dialogue between Catholics and Protestants.

Prince Charles visited the centre in May this year to commemorate the centre's 50th anniversary.