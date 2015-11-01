Ballycastle: Teenager arrested after woman hit by car dies
- 1 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The pedestrian died following an incident involving a green car in the Diamond area on Sunday afternoon.
Police said an 18-year-old woman had been arrested.
They have appealed for information.