Man arrested over Armagh stabbing

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Armagh.

The man was arrested after a 30-year-old man was stabbed in the Killuney Drive area in the city on Sunday. The victim has been taken to hospital but his condition is not known.

It is the second stabbing arrest made by police in Armagh over the weekend.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the Corrigan's Court area on Saturday morning.