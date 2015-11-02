Fog affects flights to and from Belfast

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Fog at Heathrow airport caused 50 flights to be cancelled on Sunday, as Sara Girvan reports

A number of flights have been cancelled at George Best Belfast City Airport due to thick fog in parts of the UK.

The 12:30 arrival from Southampton has been cancelled as has the 12:55 departure to the same airport.

The 12:10 departure to Heathrow has been delayed until 15:00. A number of earlier flights were cancelled.

Flights are also affected at Dublin Airport. It is the second day that fog has disrupted flights across the UK.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for England and Wales.