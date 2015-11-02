Lisburn Road, Belfast: Man dies after being hit by car

Image copyright Kevin Scott Image caption The accident happened on Belfast's Lisburn Road late on Sunday night

A man in his 30s has died after being struck by a car in south Belfast.

It happened on the Lisburn Road close to its junction with Marlborough Park at about 23:20 GMT on Sunday.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. She was released on bail on Monday pending police inquiries.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.