Northern Ireland

Lisburn Road, Belfast: Man dies after being hit by car

The scene of the crash on the Lisburn Road Image copyright Kevin Scott
Image caption The accident happened on Belfast's Lisburn Road late on Sunday night

A man in his 30s has died after being struck by a car in south Belfast.

It happened on the Lisburn Road close to its junction with Marlborough Park at about 23:20 GMT on Sunday.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. She was released on bail on Monday pending police inquiries.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.

Related Topics