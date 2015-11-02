Lisburn Road, Belfast: Man dies after being hit by car
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 30s has died after being struck by a car in south Belfast.
It happened on the Lisburn Road close to its junction with Marlborough Park at about 23:20 GMT on Sunday.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of motoring offences. She was released on bail on Monday pending police inquiries.
Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in contact with them.