Northern Ireland

Falls Road, west Belfast, bus lane begins operating

A view of a bus lane from the cameras that were installed in June

New bus lanes have come into operation on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

The lanes run between the Grosvenor Road and Donegall Road.

They will operate during peak hours only between 7:30am and 9:30am and from 3:30pm to 6:30pm for drivers heading towards the city.

Delays are expected while drivers get used to the new arrangements.

