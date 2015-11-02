Gediminas Stauskas: Two arrested over Coalisland murder
2 November 2015
Two men have been arrested over the murder of a man in County Tyrone last month.
The body of Gediminas Stauskas, who was 32 and originally from Lithuania, was found in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Dungannon and a 41-year-old in Coalisland on Monday morning.
Last week, a 34-year-old man was remanded in custody charged with the murder of Mr Stauskas.