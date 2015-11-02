CCTV video captures school break-in at Carrick Primary School, Lurgan

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage of Lurgan school break-in

CCTV footage of a break-in at a school in County Armagh on Saturday evening has been viewed over 37,000 times.

Carrick Primary School in Lurgan shared footage of the break-in on its Facebook page to "take control of our own situation" and appeal for information.

Principal Alison Lindsay said: "By posting it on Facebook we could actually let people see how shocking the footage is."

Doors and windows were damaged and a tablet computer was stolen.

Ms Lindsay said they believe that the robber has prior knowledge of the school.

"The lights in that classroom are in an unusual place and they have put the lights on," she said.

Image copyright Carrick Primary School Image caption CCTV footage of the break-in has been viewed more than 37,000 times

The video footage shows a man running through the school grounds, kicking down a door and looking through drawers.

The school was surprised by the public's reaction to the video posted on the Facebook page.

"We're just astounded at how the footage has taken off and really the support from the parents has been overwhelming, in seeing if we needed help with anything," Ms Lindsay said.

"Even from the community, people that aren't necessarily connected to the school have been willing to try to lend a hand, to help get the school up and open."

The school opened its doors for Monday's classes after a clean up by staff on Sunday.

We actually feel as staff, violated ... that somebody thought so little of our school that they would do this," the principal said.

"But on the other hand the positives are that everybody has pulled together as a team - everybody has been very determined and even the children this morning are very positive."

Teachers have spoken to the children about the break in, emphasising that 'nobody was hurt.'

Constable Smith from Lurgan Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any activity at the school around these times or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation."