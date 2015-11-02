Fish kills: Chemical audit to be carried out at Mallusk Industrial Estate

Image copyright TMW Angling Association Image caption Hundreds of dead fish were discovered in the Three Mile Water in September

An audit of chemicals will be carried out at one of Northern Ireland's biggest industrial estates as a result of recent fish kills.

The team from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) will visit premises in the Mallusk Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Belfast.

They will take an inventory of any chemicals being stored by companies there.

The work is being done following recent fish kills in nearby rivers.

In September, hundreds of juvenile trout and salmon were killed by pollution in the Three Mile Water.

The previous month, a 150m stretch of the Sixmilewater was affected. The local angling club said 200 fish had been killed.

Environment Minister Mark H Durkan said: "This work programme will involve a team of NIEA staff visiting every premises within Mallusk Industrial Estate, closely inspecting each site for pollution risks, particularly storage and handling of oil and potential pollutants, and checking that each site is correctly connected to the public sewer network.

Image copyright A&DAA Image caption In August, anglers found dead fish in the Sixmilewater, near Mallusk

"Where any pollution risks are identified NIEA will ensure the site owner involved takes all necessary remedial action to remove that risk."

Last year, NIEA staff visited 150 businesses in the Mallusk Industrial Estate.