Coleraine Court: Woman 'admits being drunk in charge of child'

Image caption The case was heard at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday

A County Antrim woman has admitted being drunk in public while in charge of a child aged under seven.

Tara Jane Lawther , 46, from Templepatrick, assaulted police officers who were called to Coast pizzeria, Portrush, County Antrim on 10 October.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, she admitted three assaults, two on police officers.

She was released on her own bail of £250, pending reports.

She is banned from all of the Ramore chain of restaurants and is not allowed to drink or enter licensed premises.