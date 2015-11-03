Missing kayaker: Kayak belonging to Robert Hanna found on Scottish coast

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The family of Robert Hanna say they fear the worst

A kayak belonging to a County Antrim man who went missing off the coast of Islandmagee more than five weeks ago has been found on the Scottish coast.

Father-of-three Robert Hanna, from Carrickfergus, failed to return after setting off on a kayaking trip on 28 September.

His kayak turned up near Campbeltown in Scotland two weeks ago, but the police have only just released the information to the public.

His family said they fear the worst.

"It's been so long now, we definitely don't think he will be found alive," his partner, Donna Hanna, said.

"We would just like him to be found so we can get some closure, especially for the kids. It is unbelievable. It's like a bad dream that is never ending."

She said she wanted to respond to rumours she had heard in Robert's home town of Carrickfergus about the disappearance.

"It is not very nice when people are coming out with stupid things," she said.

"They haven't a clue what this family is going through. He was not depressed and he has not done a runner. It has been an accident.

'Rumours'

"I have a feeling in my mind that he must have had a heart attack while he was in the water. He had not been feeling well the day before.

"You always get people gossiping and spreading stories when they do not know the situation at all. It is more upsetting when you hear rumours. It makes you very angry."

Engineer Damien Rafferty, who was working near the harbour, is thought to have been the last person to see Mr Hanna setting off on his kayak.

"It was a nice enough day, but the water was quite choppy. I don't think I would have been comfortable in the water, but I just assumed he knew what he was doing," Mr Rafferty said.

The alarm was raised after Mr Hanna failed to pick up one of his children from school. In spite of an extensive air and sea search nothing was found.

The 47-year-old was last seen wearing a black life jacket and wet suit when he disappeared in water off Portmuck around 13:30 BST on 28 September.

PSNI Supt Ryan Henderson said: "A kayak was found in the Campbeltown area of Scotland on 18 October. We believe that it belongs to Robert Hanna.

"The investigation is ongoing to try and establish what has happened to Mr Hanna and we have endeavoured to update the family at every opportunity, including when the kayak was found, as we are aware how hard this is for them," he said.

"I would ask anyone who has any information that may assist us with our enquiries to contact the PSNI on the non-emergency number 101."