Northern Ireland flights returning back to normal after fog

Flights affected by recent fog are almost back to normal, Belfast International Airport reports.

Flights to Gatwick Airport in London from Belfast International were disrupted on Monday, but schedules were running as normal there on Tuesday.

Six flights to and from Manchester and Glasgow were cancelled at George Best Belfast City Airport on Tuesday.

Subsequent flights to these destinations are now scheduled to leave on time.

Airline passengers using both Belfast airports have been advised to check with their airline before travelling as fog continues to cause some disruption.

BBC Northern Ireland weather presenter Cecelia Daly said there were reports of some heavy fog patches in County Antrim, particularly around Belfast International Airport.

Image caption Patchy fog is continuing to affect many parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday

She has forecast that the fog will be slow to clear in some areas and advised commuters to leave extra time for the journeys.

In the Republic of Ireland, three flights from Dublin Airport to London and four flights in the opposition direction have been cancelled on Tuesday morning.