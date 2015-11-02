SDLP leadership: Alasdair McDonnell 'very confident he will win'

Image caption Alasdair McDonnell (left) will face a challenge to his leadership at the SDLP's annual conference in November from the party's youngest MLA Colum Eastwood (right), a former mayor of Derry

SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell has said he remains very confident that he will defeat Foyle MLA Colum Eastwood in the party leadership contest.

He was speaking at a meeting in south Belfast that he organised to discuss the political way forward.

The debate was held at Belfast's Lyric Theatre on Monday.

Party activists will vote later this month at the annual SDLP conference in Armagh. Mr McDonnell said he would win.

Among the speakers at the Lyric were Prof Deirdre Heenan, Ulster University; political commentators Ryan Feeney and David McCann and lobbyist Brendan Mulgrew.

Speaking about the leadership race, Dr McDonnell said that party activists "all know I have worked my socks off over the last four years."

He predicted he would "win again by a bigger handful of votes".

Last week, former SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon endorsed Mr Eastwood.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Colum Eastwood has received the support of a number of senior SDLP members

Earlier this year, Mr Mallon called on Dr McDonnell to step down.

He replied that he was "entitled to his opinion".