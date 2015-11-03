Armagh stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been charged with attempted murder by police investigating a stabbing in Armagh city.
A 30-year-old man was attacked in Killuney Drive on Sunday and was taken to hospital.
The suspect, who is 28, has also been charged with possession of offensive with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is expected to appear before Armagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday morning.