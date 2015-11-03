Cookstown: Man attacked and told to 'leave the country'

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said they received a report of an aggravated burglary

A man in his 20s was told to "leave the country" after he was attacked in his home in County Tyrone.

Police report that four men entered the victim's home on Gortacar Road, Cookstown at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday and assaulted him using bats, fists and feet.

Two of the men wore overalls and masks. The two other men wore black jeans, boots, green jumpers and balaclavas.

It is believed they left the scene in two cars.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises from the assault.

Police said they received a report of an aggravated burglary.