West Belfast security alert: 'Crude but viable device' made safe
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
A "crude but viable device" has been made safe in west Belfast, police have said.
Residents in the Rodney Drive area were moved from their homes after a suspicious object was discovered on Tuesday.
The road was cordoned off while an Army bomb team examined the object. The area has since reopened and people have been allowed to return home.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.