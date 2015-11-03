Man stabbed in Armagh 'during arranged fight'

Image caption Laisvydas Maleckas appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday

The police believe an Eastern European man stabbed in Armagh on Sunday night was taking part in a prearranged fight.

Another Eastern European appeared in court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and with having a knife.

Laisvydas Maleckas, who is 28 and with an address at Boat Street in Newry, denies the charges.

His solicitor said his client was not arrested at the scene but had gone voluntarily to Armagh PSNI station when he heard police were looking for him.

He said he had been shocked to discover that he was to be charged with attempted murder.

Armagh Magistrates Court was told that the injured man had been critically ill when he reached hospital, but that an operation yesterday to remove blood clots from his chest had left him in a more stable condition.

Bail was refused and the defendant will appear in court again next month.