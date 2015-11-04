Mid-Ulster District Council approves Ballynakelly waste digestion plant

Image caption The proposal would see a 500KW digester that would take 10,950 tonnes of silage

A commercial waste digestion and power plant has been given the go-ahead, despite objectors' claims it would be too close to homes in a small County Tyrone village.

On Tuesday evening, Mid-Ulster Council agreed to the development at Ballynakelly, near Coalisland.

Planners have already approved the plant that would see slurry and silage used to generate electricity.

However, residents said their battle against the plant would continue.

'Nuisance'

Almost 500 people have already written to the Planning Service to object to the plan and 50 residents attended the council meeting on Tuesday.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Councillor Clement Cuthbertson represents some of the residents opposed to the development.

He told BBC Radio Ulster: "I feel very disappointed on behalf of the objectors because the residents, they are the ones who are going to have to live beside this, they are the ones who are going to have to bear the brunt of this.

"The nuisance and general disturbance for local area, nobody can take into account what that is going to be."

'Jobs'

The company behind the project, Callan Renewables Ltd, has said that the facility could generate enough electricity to power 500 homes and help Northern Ireland meet its renewable energy targets.

Thomas Bell from Callan Renewables said: "It's a £3m investment and it is going to generate hopefully up to 40 jobs, direct and indirect jobs."

He added that there were "many wider economic and environmental benefits" to using silage and slurry to make electricity.

At the beginning of September, councillors deferred a decision on whether to give the go-ahead until members had visited a similar plant.

They also wanted to view the site at Ballynakelly.

The proposal would see a 500KW digester that would take 10,950 tonnes of silage and 1,450 tonnes of slurry a year.

It would treat it in sealed units to create gas which would be used to produce power. The residue would be returned to farms for spreading.

'Totally enclosed'

Documents submitted as part of the planning process show that there would be around 10 loads a week of material arriving at the facility, which is 100 metres from a housing development of 31 homes and a children's playground.

Local residents opposed to the development have sent letters to the planners saying it is "large-scale, commercial and out of character with the surrounding local area".

However, the company has defended the location of the site.

"Despite suggestions that the plant is located within an established residential area, the site is located within an industrial area with the nearest residential property circa 150 metres away," the company said in September.

The firm said the anaerobic digestion process would be "totally enclosed" on the existing industrial site.

It added it would also be regularly inspected by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency.