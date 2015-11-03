Arlene Arkinson: Coroner calls on PSNI to prioritise inquest documents

Image caption Arlene Arkinson went missing in 1994

A coroner has called on the police to re-prioritise their resources in preparing documents for the inquest into the death of Arlene Arkinson.

The 15-year-old from Castlederg disappeared after a night out in County Donegal in 1994.

Her body has never been found. It is believed she was murdered by convicted child killer and rapist Robert Howard, who died in custody last month.

The inquest into her death has been delayed a number of times.

On Tuesday, a senior PSNI officer was called to what Coroner Brian Sherrard described as an "extraordinary preliminary hearing" to explain why vital documentary evidence was taking so long coming before the court.

Chief Superintendent Karen Baxter said the disclosure process was a labour-intensive exercise, involving 65 folders of evidence.

Forty-six of these folders are already with the coroner's office, with the remaining still to be redacted.

'Every effort'

Ch Supt Baxter said she hoped that the other folders would be with the coroner by the end of November.

The officer warned that this timetable could be upset if there were terrorist attacks or murders in the meantime that would take priority over the document disclosure.

However, she said every effort was being made by the PSNI who were not seeking to delay the process or put more grief on the Arkinson family.

Four police officers and four support staff have been involved in the disclosure process since April, with more than £73,000 in costs and over 2,500 work hours.

Mr Sherrard said: "Sadly this case has not been prioritised as the court requires it to be prioritised."

He went on to state that the coroner's system was "very much the poor man of the justice system generally".

The coroner said there was a "very real public expectation" that the start date for the inquest next February is not compromised.