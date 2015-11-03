Stormont talks 'intensifying and making progress' - Flanagan

Image caption Northern Ireland's five biggest parties are continuing to hold negotiations

Talks aimed at resolving difficulties at Stormont have intensified in recent days, Irish foreign minister Charlie Flanagan has said.

Northern Ireland's five biggest parties have been in negotiations about the budget, welfare reform as well as past and present paramilitary activity.

Mr Flanagan told the Irish parliament that progress had been made.

He said the best agreement was "one that all five Northern Ireland parties can support and commit to implement".

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams said British intelligence chiefs were "putting the peace and political processes at risk in an effort to stop the growth of Sinn Féin north and south".

Last month, an official assessment of paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland found that the IRA's ruling body, the 'army council' still exists, but has a "wholly political focus".

Mr Adams said politicians from rival parties in the Republic of Ireland had prioritised analysis by "MI5 and in the old guard of the RUC" over an assessment by their own police chief.

Mr Flanagan told the debate on the current situation in Northern Ireland that the talks wanted to "reach collective agreement on the full implementation of the Stormont House Agreement and a shared approach to end the impact and legacy of paramilitarism".

"The (Irish police force) Garda Síochána's review and the British assessment have acted as a catalyst, injecting fresh momentum into the efforts to collectively address the impact and legacy of paramilitarism," he said.

"Addressing this issue will require a multi-faceted approach across many sectors and two jurisdictions."