Belfast stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
Two men aged 26 and 17 have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in west Belfast.
Police said they were being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.
An 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after he was wounded at Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday 1 November.
He underwent surgery for his injuries.