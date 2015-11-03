Northern Ireland

Belfast stabbing: Men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The stabbing happened on the Cullingtree Road in west Belfast Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The stabbing happened on the Cullingtree Road in west Belfast

Two men aged 26 and 17 have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in west Belfast.

Police said they were being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder.

An 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after he was wounded at Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday 1 November.

He underwent surgery for his injuries.

Related Topics