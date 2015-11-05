GCSE exams: Concern that NI pupils could be disadvantaged

Image caption The majority of exams in Northern Ireland are set and marked by the local CCEA board

The body representing many post-primary school leaders in Northern Ireland has expressed concern that pupils will be disadvantaged if GCSE qualifications in NI do not reflect changes in England.

Pupils studying GCSEs in England will get some of their results in the form of grades from nine to one from 2017, and all of them from 2018.

Nine is the highest grade, while one is the lowest.

Many GCSE courses in England have also been reformed.

Stephen Black, the president of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), is calling on Education Minister John O'Dowd to implement the grading changes.

Mr Black said that pupils' opportunities may be "compromised" if the grading system does not change in Northern Ireland.

"It is not enough to rely simply on the name GCSE to ensure that the courses we offer our pupils have comparability and portability in comparison to qualifications in other parts of the UK," he said.

"Failure to act decisively on this issue could potentially undermine the future competitiveness of Northern Ireland pupils who currently outperform pupils at both GCSE and A-Level in England."

"It is unthinkable that our young people's future opportunities would be compromised in any way when these grading systems change nationally to a nine point scale, with a higher pass replacing our current C grade."

Mr Black also said he had "grave concerns" about GCSE maths in Northern Ireland, given changes to the subject in England.

The government has said the new maths GCSE in England is more challenging and covers more topics.

Concern

Pupils can be entered for either a higher or lower-tier paper in maths, depending on their ability, and this will affect the highest grade they are able to achieve.

The ASCL is concerned that pupils in Northern Ireland will have to sit GCSEs in maths and further maths to match the standards set in the higher tiers of the new English GCSE.

In Northern Ireland, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) is currently revising A-Level and GCSE courses.

Revised A-levels will be taught from September 2016 and revised GCSEs introduced a year later in September 2017.

There is no detail yet, however, on what the changes in Northern Ireland will entail.

Mr O'Dowd has previously decided that exams in Northern Ireland will continue to be a mix of modular and linear testing, whereas England has moved to a linear system, where exams are taken after two years of study.

In a statement, Stormont's Department of Education spokesperson said that while "England has decided to introduce a new numerical grading system 9-1 rather than A*-G, the minister has yet to reach a decision on grading."

The spokesperson also confirmed that there were no plans to follow UK Education Secretary Nicky Morgan's aim of requiring 90% of pupils to take a language for GCSE.

They said that languages would remain "a statutory requirement at Key Stage 3 and a qualification choice at Key Stage 4 and sixth form".