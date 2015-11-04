Rodney Lawrence blames other man for Betty Dixon murder

Image copyright New South Wales Police Image caption Elizabeth Dixon, known as Betty, was murdered in Australia in 1982

A man accused of murdering a Northern Ireland woman in Australia 33 years ago claims another man, who has since died, was the killer, a court has been told.

Elizabeth Dixon, known as Betty, was found dead in a car at Ashtonfield, a suburb of Maitland, New South Wales, on 6 April 1982.

Rodney Lawrence, 64, from Stockton, was charged with the murder last week.

When he was refused bail on Wednesday, he shouted: "I'm not going to survive."

The prosecution told the court Mr Lawrence says another man, who has since died, murdered Betty Dixon in her home, while Mr Lawrence later tied up the body.

But the prosecutor said that claim was not supported by forensic evidence that appeared to show Ms Dixon was murdered in her car.

Mr Lawrence's lawyer applied for bail citing the accused's poor health, the conditions where he was being held in custody, the age of the allegation and the fact that he had no criminal history.

Opposing the application, the prosecutor said there were inconsistencies in Mr Lawrence's version of events and concerns for the safety of a witness if he were to be released.

The magistrate ruled bail would not be granted, with the case to return to court in January 2016.

Ms Dixon, who was 31, was stabbed 27 times and beaten with a blunt object.

She was originally from Northern Ireland, but had been living in Australia at the time of her death.

Mr Lawrence was arrested at his home in Stockton last week by detectives from the New South Wales police force.

In a statement, police said they acted on "new information" that they had received in August about the 1982 killing.