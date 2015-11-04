Nama inquiry: Developer Paddy Kearney attacks Nama at Stormont committee

Image caption Paddy Kearney said he did not receive any preferential treatment from Cerberus or Nama "in any shape or form"

A leading property developer whose loans were once controlled by Nama has said he has been subjected to unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations.

Businessman Paddy Kearney also said Nama "did in three years without firing a shot what the terrorists could not achieve in 50 years".

Mr Kearney was giving evidence to the Stormont finance committee.

It is investigating the £1.2bn sale of assets owned by Nama to US investment firm Cerberus.

Nama - the National Asset Management Agency - is the Republic of Ireland's state-owned so-called 'bad bank'.

It had been set up to take control of property loans made by the country's banks before the property crash in 2008.

Last year, Nama sold its entire portfolio of Northern Ireland loans to Cerberus.

Mr Kearney was addressing the committee on dealings between his company, PBN, and Cerberus.

He said previous testimony alleging that he was in "some way involved with others in manipulating in a criminal, corrupt manner the sale and purchase of the Northern Ireland Nama loan book" was "totally unfounded and unsubstantiated".

On Wednesday, Mr Kearney told MLAs: "I did not receive any preferential treatment from Cerberus or Nama in any shape or form in the course of negotiations or indeed in the execution of the transaction."

Mr Kearney also told the committee: "I believe the political leaders of Northern Ireland did the right thing by lobbying investors to buy the Northern Ireland portfolio from Nama."

'Helpful, compassionate, understanding'

He said he had sought the help of Northern Ireland First Minister Peter Robinson.

"I first approached Peter Robinson, the first minister, when it became clear that Nama's intentions were to collapse my company, to seek any assistance he could give me in dealing with Nama. I found him to be a helpful, compassionate, understanding person who wrote to Nama on my behalf," he said.

"In my view Peter Robinson has been unfairly criticised for doing what I believe to be was his job."

Mr Kearney, whose company was later refinanced, was particularly critical of Nama.

"I experienced Nama and its tactics first hand in 2013 when they attempted to take control of my company," he told MLAs.

"They did their best to intimidate me and frighten me into destroying my business without any regard for the 100 plus jobs or families that depended on that business for their livelihood."

He added: "In my view, and in terms of the destruction of value and of progress in the property market, Nama did in three years without firing a shot what the terrorists could not achieve in 50 years."

'Faceless people'

Mr Kearney criticised people who he said had used social media to make accusations against him

"I challenge those faceless people who are using as a puppet the person who is publishing this garbage on social media to twist the truth and to suit their own agenda to assist this committee and more importantly the NCA with evidence of any wrong doing in relation to Project Eagle [the Nama loan sale]," he said.

"It's time to put up or shut up. Actions speak louder than words."

He later told the committee his accusers were "motivated by a personal grudge against him".

The finance committee hearing also heard from Alan Mains who accompanied Mr Kearney and took evidence from civil servants David Sterling and Tony Simpson.