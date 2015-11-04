Coalisland garage body: Two face charges linked to murder

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The body of Gediminas Stauskas was discovered in a garage near Coalisland last month

Two men have appeared in court in connection with the murder of a man in County Tyrone last month.

The body of Gediminas Stauskas, who was 32 and originally from Lithuania, was found in a garage near Coalisland on 15 October.

The men, aged 27 and 41 and also originally from Lithuania, were each charged with withholding information and assisting an offender.

They were remanded in custody at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Cash seized

Defence lawyers said the two accused - Marius Dzimisevicius, 27, of Thomas Street in Dungannon, and Dmitrijus Indrisiunas, 41, of The Shanoch in Coalisland - were not applying for bail.

Meanwhile, police investigating the murder of Mr Stauskas have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of withholding information.

He is being questioned at Dungannon police station.

Last week, a 34-year-old man was remanded in custody charged with the murder of Mr Stauskas.