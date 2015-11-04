Orange Order condemns 'KKK painting' at Ulster Museum

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The painting by Joseph McWilliams is titled Christian Flautists Outside St Patrick's

The Orange Order has said a painting being shown at the Ulster Museum is a "deliberate demonisation of its cultural heritage".

It said the painting, Christian Flautists Outside St Patrick's, "depicts a number of Orangemen wearing Ku Klux Klan (KKK) clothing".

It is being shown as part of the Royal Ulster Academy's annual exhibition.

Royal Ulster Academy president Dr Denise Ferran said it was "an obscure interpretation of a tiny detail".

'Negative impression'

The KKK, a secretive racist society based mainly in the southern states of the US, opposed desegregation laws and civil rights for African Americans.

An Orange Order spokesman said it condemned the extremist views of the KKK, "and to imply any comparison is as mischievous as it is insulting".

"In our view this painting stereotypes Orangeism, and in so doing conveys a negative impression," he said.

"Such prejudice and misunderstanding detracts from the extensive and ongoing community outreach by the Order."

Image copyright Orange Order Image caption The Orange Order said it has Grand Lodges in west Africa

The spokesman said its members were "outraged that a major publicly funded facility should display such artwork which is deeply offensive to their traditions, and the ethos of one of the largest community organisations on this island.

"As a worldwide fraternity, the Order is proud to have autonomous Grand Lodges in West Africa, and with no colour bar, provide a social outlet for members in both Togo and Ghana."

DUP MLA William Humphrey said it was "a subtle but absolutely apparent sectarian slur and the museum should not allow itself to be used in that way".

TUV vice-chairman Richard Cairns said the painting was "a direct attack upon all members of the Loyal Orders in an inaccurate and gratuitously offensive fashion".

'Unfettered expression'

The painting, by recently deceased Belfast artist Joseph McWilliams, is one of 310 works on display at the exhibition that began last month.

A spokesperson for National Museums Northern Ireland said its content was selected by the Royal Ulster Academy.

"The Ulster Museum is aware that some works may be sensitive and occasionally provocative, and as the host venue of this art exhibition, it welcomes all feedback from visitors which it will pass on to the Royal Ulster Academy," she said.

Image copyright Royal Ulster Academy Image caption A detail from the painting of a scene outside the church near Belfast city centre

Dr Ferran said Mr McWilliams, who died last month, was a senior member of the Royal Ulster Academy and was entitled to submit three works of his choice "without selection" to the exhibition.

She said that due to a protracted illness, he submitted his one last painting, which was "one of the largest works painted by him of this subject matter".

"It is a universal characteristic of art that painting social or political subject matter, works, regrettably, can cause upset to some," she said.

"Nevertheless, the Royal Ulster Academy, like art institutions throughout the free world supports the right of its artists to unfettered expression.

"Art works can be read in many ways but an obscure interpretation of a tiny detail, in a very large painting of a church façade and a pipe band, is no basis for a request to have the painting removed from public exhibition," she said.

"This exhibition has been viewed by thousands, to date, and has received critical acclaim."

She said she had received a single telephoned complaint that she had "responded to at length".