Edward Gibson murder in Belfast: Pensioners have charges withdrawn, court hears
Charges against two pensioners in connection with the murder of Edward Gibson in west Belfast last year have been dropped, a court has heard.
Mr Gibson, 28, was shot in an alleyway at Clonfadden Crescent near Divis Tower. He died later in hospital.
A man, 68, and woman, 70, had been charged with assisting an offender and failing to provide information.
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday that the charges are to be withdrawn on a without prejudice basis.
This was confirmed by a defence solicitor.
Police are expected to submit a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
It will be for the PPS to assess the strength of any evidence before deciding if the case is to be resurrected at a later stage.
One man has previously been charged with Mr Gibson's murder.