Edward Gibson murder in Belfast: Pensioners have charges withdrawn, court hears

Image caption Edward Gibson was shot in the Clonfadden Crescent area of west Belfast in October 2014

Charges against two pensioners in connection with the murder of Edward Gibson in west Belfast last year have been dropped, a court has heard.

Mr Gibson, 28, was shot in an alleyway at Clonfadden Crescent near Divis Tower. He died later in hospital.

A man, 68, and woman, 70, had been charged with assisting an offender and failing to provide information.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday that the charges are to be withdrawn on a without prejudice basis.

This was confirmed by a defence solicitor.

Police are expected to submit a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

It will be for the PPS to assess the strength of any evidence before deciding if the case is to be resurrected at a later stage.

One man has previously been charged with Mr Gibson's murder.