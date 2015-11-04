Dunnes inform staff of Park Centre food hall closure threat

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Staff at the centre spoke of their devastation after hearing the news

Fifty jobs could be lost with the possible closure of the grocery department at a west Belfast branch of Dunnes Stores.

The company have informed staff that the Park Centre food hall is at risk of closure. A further 50 employees work in the clothing section of the store.

Over the last year, the firm has closed three Northern Ireland stores at Antrim, Ballymoney and Connswater.

The Unite union described it as "a severe setback" for the area.

"This is a cruel blow which will mean dozens of workers face redundancy in the weeks before Christmas," the union's Sean Smyth said.

Image caption Fifty people work in the grocery section of the Park Centre store

"Those who face redundancy include full-time and part-time workers from every background, including students."

Paddy Lillis of the shopworkers' union, Usdaw, said the possibility of redundancies ahead of Christmas would be "devastating for the staff affected and raises substantial questions about the business case for this".

"The next two months are traditionally the best in the retail calendar, so it is very concerning that this decision has been made before there could be a proper assessment of the viability of the food hall," he added.

Sinn Féin MP for west Belfast Paul Maskey called on Dunnes Stores management to meet him in the "immediate future in the interest of protecting the workers' rights and ensuring adequate arrangements are put in place surrounding the proposed redundancies".

"I have contacted Dunnes Stores to speak with me as the local MP for two weeks now on any possible announcement," he added. "They failed to meet with me.

"We now have a situation where 50 people have lost their jobs with little clarity around the terms, conditions or timeline. This is unacceptable and no way to treat a workforce."

Analysis BBC News NI Business Editor John Campbell

"I think this is really a story about the huge competition in the food retail sector in Northern Ireland.

"Dunnes is a reasonably small player in that sector and I think one of the things we have to look at is what I call the "Lidl factor".

"Lidl, the German discount supermarket is expanding all the time, it is growing market share, and it is really forcing the other retailers to compete on price.

"Dunnes seems to be particularly badly affected by that because we just have to look at the Dunnes Store in Portadown, it has done the same thing it is doing in the Park Centre. It is keeping the clothing side of the business but closing down the food side of the business - so clearly it is under pressure in terms of food retailing."

Northern Ireland Independent Retail Trade Association (NIIRTA) chief executive Glyn Roberts said it had been "a truly dreadful week for job losses in Northern Ireland".

Dunnes is an anchor tenant at the Park Centre.

It also recently closed the grocery section in its Portadown store, while the average number of staff fell from about 1,700 to 1,600 throughout Northern Ireland.

Recently filed accounts for its NI registered business, Dunnes Stores (Bangor) Ltd show that in the year up to the end of January 2015 it made a pre-tax profit of £11m on turnover of £137m.