Energy-from-waste: £107m Belfast plant moves a step closer

Image caption An artist's impression of what the facility would look like

A £107m energy-from-waste plant planned for Belfast has moved a step closer with news that the finance for it has been put in place.

It will service aeroplane company Bombardier's facility in the harbour estate in the east of the city.

It will provide heat and power with the potential to return any surplus to the grid.

Planning documents suggest it could cut Bombardier's energy bill by a quarter.

The energy from waste plant has the capacity to take 180,000 tonnes of fuel a year derived from black bin waste. It currently has planning permission to deal with 120,000 tonnes.

The operating company, Full Circle Generation Ltd, said it had achieved "financial close" to the project.

That means that the finance, planning and any other initial major hurdles have been overcome.

The plant will use a technology called gasification.

It superheats the waste to release gases which are then collected and burned to produce steam.

The steam drives turbines to generate electricity.

The project will create 250 construction jobs and 20 full-time jobs. Preliminary work has already begun.

The owners hope to have it operational by late 2017.