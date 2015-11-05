Maghaberry prison: 'Damning report' due to be published

Image caption A new governor was appointed to run the prison in August, three months after the inspection was carried out

Inspectors are expected to deliver a damning assessment of Northern Ireland's high security prison Maghaberry.

A report by Criminal Justice Inspection and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons in England and Wales will be published later.

The BBC understands it is the most critical report ever published about a prison in Northern Ireland.

A new governor was appointed to run the prison in August.

This was three months after the inspection was carried out.