Belfast stabbing: Two men charged with attempted murder
- 4 November 2015
- From the section Northern Ireland
Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in west Belfast.
The attack happened on the Cullingtree Road at about 06:00 GMT on Sunday morning.
An 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he underwent surgery.
Police said on Wednesday night that two men, 17 and 26, have been charged with attempted murder.
They are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.