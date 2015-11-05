Brexit: ESRI warns of "serious consequences' for island of Ireland

Image caption An Irish think-tank carried out research on the implications of the UK leaving the European Union ahead of a British referendum on the issue expected within two years

A British exit from the European Union would have "very serious consequences" for the island of Ireland, particularly Northern Ireland, a report has found.

It warned trade, energy prices, foreign direct investment, migration and cross-border travel would all be negatively affected by a so-called 'Brexit'.

The UK is to hold a referendum on its EU membership before the end of 2017.

The report was compiled by a Republic of Ireland think-tank, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

'Hurt more'

One of the authors, Dr Edgar Morgenroth, said the potential drop in Irish exports to the UK could cost up to 3bn euros (£2.1 bn) every year.

"Given that there seems to be a bigger reliance on the Irish market for Northern Ireland businesses, any trade impediment would obviously hurt Northern Ireland more," he said.

Image caption The report warned that businesses along the Irish border, like those in Newry, County Down, would be more exposed to increased trade costs if Britain leaves the EU

Quoting data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, the ESRI report said the Republic of Ireland accounted for up to 38% of services exports from Northern Ireland, making it a "very important destination".

It also predicted consequences for the all-Ireland electricity market.

'Worryingly regressive'

It said this cross-border interconnection was "particularly important for Northern Ireland which relies on electricity imports from [the Republic of] Ireland to make up for insufficient local electricity generation capacity".

It warned that if the UK was to leave the EU, the interconnection would leave the Republic "vulnerable" to any problems in the British electricity market.

It said this could affect the future development of cross-border energy projects and suggested that the Republic of Ireland could reduce its risk by interconnecting with remaining EU partners, "most probably to France".

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, and the ERSI said it would be a "worryingly regressive step" if passport controls were imposed along this border.

'Enormously sensitive'

It said there was a "temptation to believe that any agreement on a UK exit would guarantee continued free movement between Ireland and the UK".

The ESRI said a special arrangement would "protect progress on an enormously sensitive political issue".

However, it added there "does not appear to be any certainty on this point".

The report also said that one possible effect of a Brexit would be the diversion of EU migrants to the Republic of Ireland "that would otherwise have gone to the UK".

It said migrants from central and eastern Europe, eager to improve their English, may be "willing to move to Ireland if the UK is removed as a potential destination".