Poyntzpass: Man in his 60s dies after car crash
- 5 November 2015
A man has died after a car crash in Poyntzpass, County Armagh.
The victim, who was in his 60s, was driving a blue Ford Focus which crashed on the Tannyoky Road at about 18:45 GMT on Wednesday.
No other vehicle was involved.
The road was closed overnight while police examined the scene of the crash, but reopened to traffic at 04:30 GMT. Police have appealed for witnesses.