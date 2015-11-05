Poyntzpass: Man in his 60s dies after car crash

A man has died after a car crash in Poyntzpass, County Armagh.

The victim, who was in his 60s, was driving a blue Ford Focus which crashed on the Tannyoky Road at about 18:45 GMT on Wednesday.

No other vehicle was involved.

The road was closed overnight while police examined the scene of the crash, but reopened to traffic at 04:30 GMT. Police have appealed for witnesses.