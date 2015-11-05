Facebook 'fake girl' con man gets probation

A man who pretended he was a 16-year-old girl to get boys to send naked images and videos of themselves via Facebook has been placed on probation.

Under a profile where he called himself Sarah-Louise, he managed to trick about 50 teenage boys aged between 12 and 15.

Now aged 21, he was 17 when the offences occurred.

A court order has been imposed, under the defendant's human rights, banning any details that could lead to his identification.

'Positive report'

A previous hearing was told that after the first complaint was made on March 12, 2012, it emerged that scores of schoolboys had also been contacted by "Sarah-Louise".

In a previous court hearing in May, he admitted 18 offences including inciting a child to engage in a sexual act, as well as possessing indecent images of children, distributing an indecent photograph of a child and possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The judge deferred sentencing for six months, saying he wanted the young man to continue working with probation.

On Thursday, a prosecution lawyer told Belfast Crown Court that police had confirmed that the defendant "has not come to any adverse notice to them".

She also acknowledged that an "positive" probation report suggested he was making progress.

A defence barrister said the updated report was "glowing", and added: "This is a young man who has vindicated the Probation Board's services."

The judge said the report - that concluded the defendant was no longer deemed to represent a danger to the public - had "changed the landscape" of sentencing.

Giving him a two-year probation order, the judge told him to "continue to make progress".